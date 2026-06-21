Ahead of Batwara 1947, Karan Deol calls Sunny Deol his 'biggest teacher, first hero' in heartfelt Father's Day post

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. The film is produced by Aamir Khan with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, who will be sharing screen space with his father for the first time in the upcoming Partition-based drama Batwara 1947, penned a heartfelt note on Father's Day. Taking to his Instagram account, Karan shared some adorable stills from the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial and expressed his love and admiration for the Gadar actor.

"There are moments that feel destined. Telling Papa once on his set about my dream of acting with him was one of them. And to be able to share the screen with him today, while watching him up close, makes this Father’s Day truly special. On 14th Aug 2026 is the moment that dream comes true and I get to share the silver screen with my Papa in Batwara 1947 and it is a feeling I will never be able to put fully into words and it’s one that I’ll cherish for life," wrote Karan.

He further added, "I’ve seen him as a son, a brother, a father, an actor, and a legend loved by millions. But standing beside him on set reminded me that his greatest role is simply being himself; honest, humble, strong, and deeply committed in everything he does. Happy Father’s Day Papa - my biggest teacher, my strongest support, and my first hero. Feeling incredibly grateful to live this moment with you." Replying to him, Sunny wrote in comments section, "Love you Beta", and added several red heart emojis.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. Also starring Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Adding to its grandeur, the music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release, this Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

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