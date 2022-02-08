Ahead of 'Badhaai Do' release, Bhumi Pednekar reveals why she refused to portray queer characters in the past

Scheduled for theatrical release on February 11, the Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do' is a comedy-romantic drama in which the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress plays a lesbian girl and the 'Roohi' actor portrays a gay character but the two decide to marry each other to hide their true selves from their families. In a recent interview, Bhumi has revealed that she was offered queer characters in the past too but she had refused them.

In the upcoming film, Bhumi essays the character of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that she had refused characters from the queer community in the past because none of them were written with as much sensitivity as the one she is portraying in 'Badhaai Do'. Adding upon her character, the 'Sonchiriya' actress shared that it is a well-etched character written beautifully and the film itself is a well-researched one.

Talking about the sensitive nature of the film, Bhumi said in the same interview, "We strongly believe that if you don't have a conversation as such that really makes your family uncomfortable, there's no way you can normalize things." She mentioned that the generation of aunts and uncles needs to understand that homosexuality is not abnormal. She added that someone's sexual preference does not define their value or their worth and their film has been written with a lot of responsibility. The actress is confident that its comedy will not impact the message and the subject of 'Badhaai Do'.

The trailer of 'Badhaai Do' has triggered a conversation about social inclusivity since its release. The film highlights the concept of lavender marriage, a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding the socially stigmatised sexual orientation of one or both partners.