Ahead of Baba Siddique's iftar party, know history of star-studded event where Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan reunited

Baba Siddique's iftar bash is famous for reuniting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan after their heated argument at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. Know the history of the iftari dinner party.

Before the auspicious occasion of Eid, politician Baba Siddique holds an iftar dinner party in Mumbai. Ahead of Baba Siddique's Iftar dinner here’s an insight into its origin story. This tradition began right after Eid Milan in 1989, when Mr.Siddique foresaw a harmonious coming together of like-minded individuals to unite in the capacity of one big family, beyond everybody’s respective religions. Year after year, the nation awaits to catch a glimpse of this incredible Iftar dinner tradition, which brings together their favourite celebrities to greet and receive each other in unity, kindling so much love, joy and respect that it was impossible for such a vision to not have manifested into Mr.Siddique’s legacy today.

Once again, the dinner is set to unfold in all its grandeur on March 24, 2024, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. After a grand star-studded celebration last year, this year’s event will be nothing short of spectacular either.

The past Iftars extravaganza lit up with Salman Khan gracing the event with his magnetism, followed by the appearance of Shah Rukh Khan whose presence charmed everyone off their boots. Apart from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, icons and megastars such as Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif, Urmila Matondkar, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy and many more illustrious personalities have graced the red carpet of this celebration.

For the unversed, Baba Siddique's iftar bash is famous for reuniting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan after their fight at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash in 2008. 2024’s Iftar dinner party not only promises to be a celebration for a day where one simply witnesses celebrities alone. The true significance of this Iftar lies in how wonderfully friends, family and various individuals from different walks of life come together to share their culture, tradition and joy together. To this day, people continue to revisit their favourite memories from Mr Siddique's annual Iftar dinners.