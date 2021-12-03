Ahead of 'Aranyak' release, Raveena Tandon reveals women editors favoured heroes, humiliated female actors

Raveena Tandon will be making her streaming debut in the upcoming Netflix show 'Aranyak', a murder mystery set in the fictitious hilly town of Sironah. She portrays SHO Kasturi Dogra, a female cop in the show that strarts streaming on 10 December.

In one of the promotional interviews for the show, the actor slammed the women editors covering the entertainment news during her prime days. She revealed that they would 'body shame, humiliate and bring down another woman' for their hero-worship. She said that the women journalists in 90s would carry out their own 'personal vendetta' against the heroines if they didn't like the actress.

Talking to journalist Puja Talwar, Raveena said, “You will be shocked to know that some of these women editors that I see today who are now probably not editors anymore but they walk around with this big badge of being feminists, unfortunately, those same women used to body-shame, humiliate and bring down another woman just because they were probably in love with a hero or hero-worship or the hero promised them the next big cover for their magazine.”

Raveena further thanked the social media adding that if anyone spreads false rumours today, the actors can directly show the proof to the world. She further stated that even if the magazines or newspapers in the 90s would apologise later for fake stories, it would largely be overlooked because their slanderous headlines had already victimised the female stars.

Apart from 'Aranyak', Raveena Tandon will also be seen in 'KGF 2', the sequel to the blockbuster pan-Indian film KGF. She portrays the politician Ramika Sen in the film scheduled to release on 14th April 2022.