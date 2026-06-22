Ahead of Alpha, Alia Bhatt interviews fastest Indian Gurindervir Singh, treats him with mootichoor laddoo, ask his inspiration, setback

The fastest Indian Gurindervir Singh gave his first interview, and that too to Alia Bhatt. Read on to know excerpts from the interesting conversation.

Ahead of Alpha, Alia Bhatt is taking the unusual route for movie promotions. After featuring in the debut episode of India's Got Latent, she has sat down with the fastest Indian sprinter, Gurindervir Singh. He's the one who made history by clocking 10.09 seconds to become the fastest Indian ever. In a candid interaction, Gurindervir reflected on the unwavering support of his parents, the inspiration he drew from his father’s unfinished sporting dreams, and the setbacks that nearly made him give up.

Gurindervir reveals his true inspiration for becoming an athlete

Alia asked Gurindervir, "Aapne kab decide kiya ki mujhe India ka sabse tez athlete banna hai?" He replied, "Father ki trophies hoti thi, medals hote the, toh main usko saaf karta tha. Unki ek photo bhi thi, usmein woh jump kar rahe hai, volleyball khel rahe hain. Sochta tha ki main bhi ek din aise jump karunga, fir maine Usain Bolt ka world record dekha, fir main socha main athletics karunga. Toh bole bhi isme bohot mehnat lagti hai, bohot mehnat karni padegi. Maine kahaan koi nahi, main ready hoon iske liye."

Alia asked him to recall the critical injury Gurindervir's father suffered, due to which his career also suffered, "Uss time par aapko yaad hai, unko kaise laga tha? Gurindervir honestly revealed, "Jab ek-do peg lagate the, toh bolte the ki agar main karta rehta game, toh shayad main aaj kuch aur hota. Phir woh mera sapna ban gaya. Toh jab maine race finish ki, main unko call kiya pehla, bola daddy ab batao kaisa lag raha hai? Kehre mazaa aa gaya.

Alia Bhatt reflects on Gurindervir's setback

Alia went on to assert that apart from the injuries he sustained, he also suffered a major setback in 2024. She asked him to reflect on the dull phase. Gurindervir added, "Hamari aisi situation aa gayi thi ki main bol raha tha, "Daddy pata nahi kar paunga ke nahi kar paunga," daddy bol rahe the, "Tu waapis aa ja ghar pe, kuch aur soch lenge, tu aaja, waapis aa ja." Us time meri mummy ne hum dono ko strong kiya ki koi nahi, agar mushkil time aa gaya hai, bhagwan par bharosa rakho, yeh nikal jayega. At last, Alia treated Singh with a box of his favourite mootichoor ke laddoo. A delighted Gurindervir said, "Aaj poora khaunga!

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led action film, which is an origin story of a girl raised and built to become an assassin. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Alpha will be released in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.