Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s rumored wedding, Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh’s reception card surfaces online

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are reportedly planning to marry shortly. And, if rumours are to be believed, the couple's wedding festivities will take place between April 13 and April 18.

The reception invitation for Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, has gone viral on the internet amid the buzz around the major Bollywood wedding. Rishi and Neetu married in the RK studio in Mumbai in 1980. They had a reception on January 23 that was attended by the film industry's bigwigs.

The text on their reception card reads, “Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.”

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Ranbir is planning a grand bachelor party at his own place. The source adds that the 'Tamasha' actor is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. "It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party", the source was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her recent two releases 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR' and Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his action spectacle 'Shamshera' that will hit theatres in July. The couple will be seen together for the first time in Ayan's upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The big-budget extravaganza also features Mouni Roy, south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.