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Ahead of Aamir Khan- Gauri Spratt's wedding, this iconic film of superstar will release, but for only 3 days

Before Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt get married, his iconic film is returning to cinemas. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 09:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ahead of Aamir Khan- Gauri Spratt's wedding, this iconic film of superstar will release, but for only 3 days
Aamir Khan (Image source: Twitter)
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Before Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt, his iconic film, Lagaan, will be re-released in cinemas. In 2026, Lagaan marks 25 years of Lagaan, and thus the makers have decided to re-release the sports drama in theatres on June 12, 13, and 14th. The official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions dropped the announcement, with the caption, "A timeless epic that touched every heart. On the 25th Anniversary of LAGAAN, the epic saga returns to the big screen. Relive the magic in theatres on 12th, 13th, and 14th June."

Aamir Khan announces re-release of Lagaan

Ahead of the re-release, the makers shared the film's trailer, leaving fans' nostalgic. A netizen wrote, "Best movie...can't wait to watch it in theatres again." Another fan wrote, "Gold." Filled with nostalgia and unforgettable moments, the trailer beautifully captures the essence of brilliant storytelling, rural India, the pre-Independence era, the British Raj, and the emotions that made the film so special. revisits the themes of love, brotherhood, inspiration, and triumph, complemented by adrenaline- pumping music, soulful melodies, and the pride of victory and freedom.

About Lagaan 

Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of British colonial Raj, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. Lagaan was screened at numerous international film festivals and garnered accolades. At the 49th National Film Awards, the film won eight awards, including Best Popular Film. 

Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt 

As Hauterrfly reported, Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5, 2026. Reportedly, they will get married in a "very private and intimate" manner, in the presence of both their families and extremely close friends on July 5. Aamir and Gauri won't be hosting a grand wedding, but opting for a 'simple signing' at home. This news comes a few months after Aamir confessed that he is already married to Gauri in his heart.

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