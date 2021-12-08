Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff shares romantic post posing on his lap, Suniel Shetty reacts

Ahan Shetty, who recently made his Bollywood debut in 'Tadap' which has been receiving rave reviews from all across, is not one to keep his love life under wraps. It's no secret that Ahan is dating Tania Shroff, daughter of industrialist Jaidev and Roomila Shroff.

The couple often takes to their respective Instagram handles to share lovey-dovey photos and to profess love for each other.

Recently, Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff dedicated a romantic Instagram post to him. In the series of photos that Tania shared, she is seen perched on Ahan's lap in a few. Dropping some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of 'Tadap', Tania penned a heartfelt note to her beau. In the caption, she wrote, "No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change."

Soon after Tania shared the post, Ahan took to the comments section and replied, "I love you." His father Suniel Shetty, big sister Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul dropped heart emojis.

For the unversed, Ahan and Tania have been in a relationship for over a decade.

On the work front, Ahan's 'Tadap' has been witnessing favourable growth at the box office. The intense love story with soulful music did well over the first weekend and it passed the crucial Monday test as well with flying colours. ‘Tadap’ which was released on Friday, earned Rs. 13.52 crores over the weekend and collected Rs. 2.25 crores on Monday. The total now stands at Rs. 15.77 crores.