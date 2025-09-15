Ahan Shetty reveals dad Suniel Shetty's advice for Border 2 co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. The much-anticipated sequel is slated to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Ahan Shetty has opened up about the guidance he received from his father, actor Suniel Shetty, for Border 2. Speaking at the teaser launch event of the upcoming film in Mumbai, the Tadap actor shared that his father’s advice helped him stay grounded and focused. Ahan mentioned that Suniel, who was part of the film’s first instalment, told him to be honest, enjoy the process, and not compare the sequel to the iconic Border.

While revealing the preparations he underwent for his role, Ahan mentioned, "Obviously, physicality wise I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa had said, just be honest. Just be yourself. Not that I am playing myself, but just go out there, enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say. And don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important."

The star kid added, "I would like to say that the first one or two days I was petrified on set. I mean, my hands were shaking like this. Just being part of such a big film, my film Tadap came 4 years ago, in 2021. So, I had a long gap. So, to be able to just come on set with Varun, Sunny sir, to just be able to learn everything, to be able to have the support of my producers and to have a director like Anurag sir, it was a blessing in disguise and I wouldn't have had it any other way."

Directed by Anurag Singh, the upcoming war drama features a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta's blockbuster Border released in 1997, is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the sequel will release in cinemas on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

READ | Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...