Ahan Shetty reacts to sister Athiya Shetty's rumoured wedding with KL Rahul

Ahan Shetty-Athiya Shetty/Instagram

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the next big couple from cricket and Bollywood that makes headlines is Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and the vice-captain of Indian national cricket team across all formats, KL Rahul. Recently, there had been rumours that Athiya and KL Rahul are planning to marry in the winter of 2022. Now, Athiya's brother Ahan, who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap in December 2021, has refuted these wedding rumours in an interview saying that there are no such plans.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ahan said, "Hum har saal Eid celebration apne Abbu yani Nana ke yahan karte hain. Us mauke par dinner hum wahi karte hain. Raha sawaal shaadi ka toh kisi tara ki koi taiyaari toh hai nahi" (We celebrate Eid each year at our maternal grandfather Abbu's place, that is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made)."

Suniel Shetty's son added, "Aisa kuch nahi hai, yeh sab afwaahein hain. Shaadi ho hi nahi rahi toh koi date kaise de sakte hain. Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. Immediate aane wale mahino mein bhi shaadi ki koi planning nahi hai (There is no such thing, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well)."



READ | Athiya Shetty breaks silence on wedding rumours with KL Rahul, video goes viral

KL Rahul has been supportive of Ahan as seen in the above past which the cricketer had shared on the release date of the actor's debut film Tadap and written, "No more looking back my brother @ahan.shetty. So proud only bigger things ahead for you. Tadap out now."