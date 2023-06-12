Ananya Panday's brother Ahaan Panday to be launched by Yash Raj Films; details about his Bollywood debut inside

Ahaan Panday

It seems another star kid is set to join the ranks of Bollywood. Ananya Panday’s cousin and Chunky’s nephew Ahaan Panday is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Sources indicate that Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films, is now focussing on Ahaan as he believes the youngster ‘has the goods to shape up as one of India’s top stars in the years to come’.

As per trade sources, Ahaan has been undergoing intensive grooming under Aditya Chopra’s guidance for the past 3 years. The source informs, “Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner! It couldn’t be bigger than this for Ahaan. Aditya Chopra is grooming him and his film will go on floors early next year. Ahaan has proven to Adi that he is very dedicated about his craft and so, Adi has signed him on in the YRF Talent division.” YRF’s talent division has managed the careers of stars like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

The 25-year-old Ahaan is the son of actor Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and Deanne Pandey. The youngster was recently in news when he stole the show during his and cousin Ananya’s impromptu dance performance during sister Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities a couple of months ago.

The source adds, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film. Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in the recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity.”

Other details about Ahaan’s debut film, including the director, co-stars and title, have not been revealed yet.