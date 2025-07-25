Ahaan Panday was a 'chain smoker', 'kind of a douchebag but...', reveals YouTuber: 'He straight up made out with...'

YouTuber Nikhil Pandey can be seen recalling his experience of meeting Ahaan Panday at an acting workshop. In the clip, Nikhil Pandey revealed that though Ahaan Panday was always late to class and a chain smoker, his acting always shone through in any scene that he was given.

There is not one person who Ahaan Panday has left unimpressed after the release of his debut film, Saiyaara. Many are quick to also say that Ahaan Panday is one of the most talented star kids to be introduced to the film industry in recent times. However, what people are unaware of is that to work on his acting skills, Ahaan Panday has been working hard for many years, especially by taking several workshops. A resurfaced clip is currently going viral on social media in which YouTuber Nikhil Pandey can be seen recalling his experience of meeting Ahaan Panday at an acting workshop. In the clip, Nikhil Pandey revealed that though Ahaan Panday was always late to class and a chain smoker, his acting always shone through in any scene that he was given.

YouTuber reveals secrets about Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday's early days

In the video, Nikhil Pandey said, "Ahaan Panday… he was there. He was always late, a chain smoker. He was a 21-year-old kid who would just… I think he was trying to be an actor… Straight up, though, he was a great actor. It was weird because I wanted to hate this guy. He was always late, he’s the child of a movie star… kind of a douchebag, but great on camera."

Speaking about Ahaan Panday's commitment to his craft, Nikhil Pandey further said, "He was given a gay love scene where one lover has to give medication to his other half because he has AIDS. It was really traumatic. I’m like, I’m so glad I didn’t get that scene. He just took it. He just killed it. He straight up made out with the guy. He didn’t tell the guy in advance… The guy just rolled with it because he was also a committed actor."

Will Saiyaara release on OTT?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara is currently having a dream run at the box office; however, media reports state that the Mohit Suri directorial will have an OTT release on Netflix in the coming months.

What is the net worth of Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday, who has reportedly charged around Rs 3 to Rs 5 crore for Saiyaara, is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 15–20 crores, thanks not only to his acting assignments but also brand endorsements.

