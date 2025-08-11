Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne pens message for Shanoo Sharma amid ‘weird’ casting row, posts inside pics from Saiyaara success bash

As Saiyaara crossed ₹300 crore in India and ₹500 crore worldwide, the cast and crew gathered in the city on Saturday to celebrate its success. Sharing photos from the party, debut actor Ahaan Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday, wrote a heartfelt thank you to casting director Shanoo Sharma, who has recently faced criticism for her “weird casting process.”

Deanne posted several pictures from the celebration, showing Ahaan with co-star Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri among others. She started her Instagram message with, “My sweet son can’t take his eyes off his director, I can see the love & attachment he has for him, so much gratitude for having you in our lives @mohitsuri you are the best, you are magical (sic).

Deanne also praised the rest of the film’s team and showered love on co-star Aneet. She ended her message with emotional words for Ahaan: “My son @ahaanpandayy you are my heart, my soul, my life, my everything. Thank you for bring an angel on earth towards me, dad, your sister & everyone around you. Stay like this forever. Love you so much, so proud of you, keep shining, keep the faith always my child (sic).”

Shanoo Sharma casting allegations

Deanne’s praise for Shanoo comes amid controversy, as several actors have publicly criticized Shanoo’s “weird” casting methods. Actress Isha Talwar shared that nearly ten years ago, during a casting call, Shanoo asked her to start crying in the middle of a busy café. Isha said, “It was such a confusing/weird ask... It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films.”

Similarly, Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam revealed a similar experience. He wrote on social media, “My very first film audition was with her, for Byomkesh Bakshy. I wasn’t fluent in Hindi, not very confident, but hopeful to give it my best. And just like your experience, I was asked to perform a scene right in front of a cafe (sic).”