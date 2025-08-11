Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne pens message for Shanoo Sharma amid ‘weird’ casting row, posts inside pics from Saiyaara success bash

Twitter
From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...

'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks

What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?

Rana Daggubati mobbed as he arrives at Hyderabad ED office in illegal betting apps case: Watch

'10 kadam door...': Salman Khan lashes out, warns paps to stay away from niece Ayat at Mumbai event; watch

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together in unseen video from their vacation, watch viral video

Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here's why Model Y costs more in Gurugram than in Delhi or Mumbai

How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War so far? Did Israel target them deliberately? CPJ, IFJ accuse IDF of...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, among INDIA bloc members detained during 'vote chori' protest

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…

Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now char

In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la

BOLLYWOOD

Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne pens message for Shanoo Sharma amid ‘weird’ casting row, posts inside pics from Saiyaara success bash

Deanne’s praise for Shanoo comes amid controversy, as several actors have publicly criticized Shanoo’s “weird” casting methods.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne pens message for Shanoo Sharma amid ‘weird’ casting row, posts inside pics from Saiyaara success bash
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

As Saiyaara crossed ₹300 crore in India and ₹500 crore worldwide, the cast and crew gathered in the city on Saturday to celebrate its success. Sharing photos from the party, debut actor Ahaan Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday, wrote a heartfelt thank you to casting director Shanoo Sharma, who has recently faced criticism for her “weird casting process.”

Deanne posted several pictures from the celebration, showing Ahaan with co-star Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri among others. She started her Instagram message with, “My sweet son can’t take his eyes off his director, I can see the love & attachment he has for him, so much gratitude for having you in our lives @mohitsuri you are the best, you are magical (sic).

Deanne also praised the rest of the film’s team and showered love on co-star Aneet. She ended her message with emotional words for Ahaan: “My son @ahaanpandayy you are my heart, my soul, my life, my everything. Thank you for bring an angel on earth towards me, dad, your sister & everyone around you. Stay like this forever. Love you so much, so proud of you, keep shining, keep the faith always my child (sic).”

Shanoo Sharma casting allegations

Deanne’s praise for Shanoo comes amid controversy, as several actors have publicly criticized Shanoo’s “weird” casting methods. Actress Isha Talwar shared that nearly ten years ago, during a casting call, Shanoo asked her to start crying in the middle of a busy café. Isha said, “It was such a confusing/weird ask... It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films.”

Similarly, Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam revealed a similar experience. He wrote on social media, “My very first film audition was with her, for Byomkesh Bakshy. I wasn’t fluent in Hindi, not very confident, but hopeful to give it my best. And just like your experience, I was asked to perform a scene right in front of a cafe (sic).”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
