Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday celebrates Saiyaara's success, pens emotional note for son, advises him to be...: 'You were born premature'

Amid Saiyaara's success, Ahaan Panday's mom, Deanne Panday, penned an emotional note, and also advised him to 'stay grounded'.

Actor Deanne Panday is a proud mom. Her son, Ahaan Panday, made a smashing debut with Saiyaara, and amid the film's success, she penned a heartwarming note with his adorable childhood photos. On Tuesday, Deanne dropped a carousel post with a long note that read, "You always pointed up to the stars when you were young. I never knew why. Played cricket, loved your bubble baths in your big bucket & blew kisses at me, loved poojas with Namdev Panditji. You fought to put the sticks & ghee in the pooja fire. You loved feeding your dadi prasad."

Ahaan Panday was premature-born, his mom reveals

Deanne further wrote, "You were born premature, 40 days early, so tiny for so long, but grew so fast into this loving child. loved to be in your great-granddad's arms, who was 100 years old. You loved your grandparents so much & always gave your all to your friends; you still do. Your grandparents & great grandparents are blessing you from above, my darling son. Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you from so young, your respect for the elderly."

'Stay grounded': Deanne to Ahaan

Deanne concluded, "Stay this way always, no matter what the world throws at you. Good or bad, ups or downs, stay grounded & kind. God bless you, my boy. We are so blessed to have you. Go shine & share your light with all always. Your Mumma #blessedtohaveyou."

About Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's latest romantic musical is on a rampage mode, destroying record after record. After scoring the biggest opening with newcomers, the film also scored the biggest Monday and now biggest Tuesday for a film led by debutants. In India, Saiyaara has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 4 days. The movie is now heading for Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.