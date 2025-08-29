Ahaan Panday reveals some people 'wronged' him before his debut in Saiyaara, shares he was 'shattered' after loss of this person: 'She was my backbone'

Ahaan Panday recalled that he was "shattered" when his grandmother, who always wanted to see him on the big screen, passed away in 2021.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are the breakout stars of the year after the blockbuster success of their intense romantic drama Saiyaara. The star kid had to wait for several years before he made his acting debut. In his very first interview after Saiyaara, Ahaan opened up on how he felt while waiting for several years to grab his opportunity.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Ahaan said, "Have I felt wronged by people? Yes, I have. It wouldn’t be right for me to get personal about that though, but as an actor that’s where you take [inspiration] from. I would take a small moment and enlarge that for the character. I just kept putting myself into different things. There was that blind optimism, the first four-five years, where I was entirely delusional, and I think people around me could sense it."

The actor further recalled that he was "shattered" when his grandmother, who always wanted to see him on the big screen, passed away in 2021. "I would have to tell myself to [keep the faith] because things weren’t going the way I wanted them to. Something happened in my personal life that left me shattered. A person very important to me [passed away], and she was my backbone; the only person that would call me a hero every day in my home and always meant it. And I think once she [passed away] that confidence started to shatter; the only way to deal with that was to just keep working, and that’s what I did", Ahaan stated.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara grossed more than Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics also for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing.

READ | Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...