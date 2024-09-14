Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Alanna uploaded a vlog of arriving at his home with her baby. However, her brother, Ahaan Panday was missing from the video, and the family shared the reason for it

Ahaan Panday, Alanna's brother and Ananya Panday's cousin is making his acting debut with Yash Raj Films in a Mohit Suri's directorial, and his launch is one of the most anticipated debuts among the industry. Ahaan, who is currently prepping to start filming for Mohit Suri’s young love story, had to be kept out of his sister’s vlog and the family uploaded the video saying ‘he’s off socials’ (social media platforms)!

Ahaan’s sister Alanna and her husband Ivor uploaded a video titled ‘Surprising my family with the baby!’ in which the young couple showed how they surprised everyone in their family by showing up with their child in Mumbai! The emotional reactions were truly heart-touching. However, Ahaan’s reactions could not be shown in the video!

Watch Alanna's vlog

The family in a statement present in the video said, “We will be posting Ahaan’s reaction on a later date. Since he is in the middle of filming his first movie, he’s off socials”. This indicates that Ahaan’s debut is an extremely guarded one. It also means that Ahaan is definitely in his look from his film currently and that cannot be revealed at this stage!

In July 2024, Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday welcomed her first child with husband Ivor McCray, the couple announced the good news and shared a joint Instagram post which featured them holding their baby boy. The post was captioned, “Our little angel is here.”

Ananya, 25, congratulated the couple as she re-shared the video on her Instagram story with a caption, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here." Alanna, 28, and McCray, 32, dated for several years before tying the knot in a grand wedding in March 2023 which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and singer Kanika Kapoor to name a few.

