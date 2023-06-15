Search icon
Ahaan Panday invites criticism as he recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 'Giving cringe vibes'

Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday gets trolled after his old video recreating Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from ADHM went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday is reportedly gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with YRF’s film. If reports are to be believed, he has been groomed by Aditya Chopra himself and has been training hard for the last 3 years. However, recently a video of him recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has gone viral and started a meme fest with people calling it ‘cringe’.

An old video of Ahaan Panday recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is making rounds on social media. In the video, he can be seen saying the dialogue from one of the scenes of Karan Johar’s movie wherein SRK talked about the power of one-sided love. The dialogue goes like this, “Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Auron ke Rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahin batti. Sirf mera haq hai iss pe.” Ahaan can be seen wearing a grey formal blazer which he paired with a white shirt. 

I have no words.
by u/superstarheaven in BollyBlindsNGossip

A Reddit user shared the video on the platform and users were left in splits. Many of them started sharing memes to express their reaction. One of the comments read, “it is giving tiktok cringe vibes.” Another wrote, “Ananya and Ahaan should do a movie together, let’s see who spoils better.” Another wrote, “he has such weird and non-emoting eyes.” Another user commented, “What have you shown to us.” Another wrote, “SRK from Crawford market.” Another wrote, “People were going gaga over Alanna Panday’s wedding for this cringe.” Another commented, “This is so cringe, I am not crying, you are.” Another comment read, “I fear he might bring the cringe tiktok desi bois era back.” 

According to a source close to IANS, Ahaan Panday will be a part of the YRF film which will go on floors in 2024. The source shared, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation, someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film.” 

Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday and nephew of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. He is very close to his cousin Ananya Panday and was also seen grooving to Bollywood dance numbers at his sister Alanna Panday’s wedding.

