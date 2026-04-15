Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda to reunite with Mohit Suri in another YRF love story after Saiyaara, film to release next year

After the blockbuster success of the 2025 romantic drama Saiyaara, actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, director Mohit Suri, and producer Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films are set to reunite for another intense love story.

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda are reuniting with their Saiyaara director Mohit Suri and producer Akshaye Widhani from Yash Raj Films for another intense love story. The two newcomers broke out in a big way with the 2025 romantic drama about the love story between a rising musician and a lyricist writer with early-onset Alzheimer's. Saiyaara was a runaway success at the box office, earning over Rs 338 crore in India and over Rs 580 crore globally.

In a release, the production house said the untitled movie will be a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies. The soundtrack of Saiyaara was one of the major reason behind its blockbuster success as its songs Barbaad, Tum Ho Toh, Humsafar, and the Saiyaara title track became instant chartbusters and ruled the streaming charts.

Talking about the upcoming film, Mohit Suri said in a statement, "It's always been love stories for me....overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly...so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting...coming back home...but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer...excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films."

The producer Akshaye Widhani added, "Mohit and our collaboration is built on a shared creative pulse and an ambition to tell stories that touch the hearts of people. With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan & Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance."

The yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide. Before this love story, Ahaan Panday will be seen in an Ali Abbas Zafar-directed action thriller, which will also be produced by YRF. Aneet Padda, on the other hand, has the horror comedy Shakti Shalini lined up for release. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and Thamma.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films and series to watch