Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share gratitude note as Saiyaara completes 50 days in theatres: 'If you believe in magic...'

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became household names after the release of Mohit Suri's musical romantic drama Saiyaara. As the film completed 50 days of release on Friday, Ahaan and Aneet penned a heartfelt gratitude note on social media, saying that the success of Saiyaara is a testament that if one believes in the power of magic and feels it, the world also feels it with you.

Ahaan and Aneet dropped a string of photographs of celebrating the milestone moment with each other. They wrote, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you."

Revealing that love and honesty are the most powerful things in the world, they added, "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward - Aneet & Ahaan."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track, became a phenomenon. The film grossed Rs 581 crore worldwide, including Rs 337 crore net in India, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

