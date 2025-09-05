Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes BIG claim: ‘India will say sorry...’

Viral video: Microsoft employee wins hearts with soulful sitar rendition of ‘Garaj Garaj’, watch

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tournament - See pics

French woman says moving to India was the best decision of her life, here's why

DNA TV Show: Why did Trump reduce tariffs on Japan?

Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta; reveals how he took out time for them: 'I decided that I will not...'

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share gratitude note as Saiyaara completes 50 days in theatres: 'If you believe in magic...'

Anurag Kashyap shares how Nishaanchi is different from Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Wasseypur is not the whole of North India'

After GST 2.0, FM Nirmala Sitharaman REVEALS GST 3.0, know how will it be different

'They were scared': Yograj Singh calls out 'backstabbers' in Indian cricket, blames Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni for Yuvraj Singh’s exit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes BIG claim: ‘India will say sorry...’

After Donald Trump’s ‘Lost India’ remark, US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick makes

Viral video: Microsoft employee wins hearts with soulful sitar rendition of ‘Garaj Garaj’, watch

Viral video: Microsoft employee wins hearts with soulful sitar rendition of ‘Gar

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tournament - See pics

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led India begin preparations for continental tou

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share gratitude note as Saiyaara completes 50 days in theatres: 'If you believe in magic...'

As Saiyaara completed 50 days of its release, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda penned a heartfelt gratitude note, saying that the success of the Mohit Suri film is a testament that if one believes in the power of magic and feels it, the world also feels it with you.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 10:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share gratitude note as Saiyaara completes 50 days in theatres: 'If you believe in magic...'
Ahaan Panday with Aneet Padda/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became household names after the release of Mohit Suri's musical romantic drama Saiyaara. As the film completed 50 days of release on Friday, Ahaan and Aneet penned a heartfelt gratitude note on social media, saying that the success of Saiyaara is a testament that if one believes in the power of magic and feels it, the world also feels it with you.

    Ahaan and Aneet dropped a string of photographs of celebrating the milestone moment with each other. They wrote, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you."

    Revealing that love and honesty are the most powerful things in the world, they added, "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward - Aneet & Ahaan."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

    Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema. The film was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track, became a phenomenon. The film grossed Rs 581 crore worldwide, including Rs 337 crore net in India, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

    READ | Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 5 crore for Punjab floods relief, calls it 'sewa, not donation': 'My very small contribution'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details
    OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn
    Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here
    Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vac
    'Dropping kala teeka': Dad returns home after a week-long trip, kids give him sweetest surprise; watch
    'Dropping kala teeka': Dad returns home after a week-long trip, kids give him sw
    Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian designer, dies aged 91
    Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian designer, dies aged 91
    Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegations
    Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE