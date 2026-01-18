Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda recreate famous Saiyaara scene to celebrate six months of Mohit Suri film; fans say 'love you Krish Vaani'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details

Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma says Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's sequel will be 'biggest multi-starrer in history of cinema'

Pakistani activist alleges death threats for saving Hindu girls from forced conversion: 'My only crime is speaking against injustice'

Watch: Virat Kohli's hilarious gesture with Daryl Mitchell goes viral after losing world no.1 ranking

Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja, says family members are being used in 'big conspiracy'

Government Doon Medical College row: Dehradun college student alleges brutal ragging, assault; inquiry underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'

Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan

'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam

Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda recreate famous Saiyaara scene to celebrate six months of Mohit Suri film; fans say 'love you Krish Vaani'

Headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the Mohit Suri directorial Saiyaara was released on July 18, and became the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema as it earned Rs 330 crore net in India and grossed Rs 580 crore worldwide.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 05:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda recreate famous Saiyaara scene to celebrate six months of Mohit Suri film; fans say 'love you Krish Vaani'
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda celebrate six months of Saiyaara
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It has been six months since Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday experienced overnight success with the release of their romantic entertainer Saiyaara. As the highly-appreciated drama completed six months of release on Sunday, January 18, Aneet and Ahaan got together to recreate the famous 'Abhi Kuch Pal Baaki Hai' scene from the Mohit Suri film.

While Aneet was seen posing in a white kurta and jeans, similar to her character in the film Vaani Batra, Ahaan shelled out Krish Kapoor vibes in an all-black ensemble. The photo had Ahaan sitting on a bike holding Aneet's hand. "18.07.25 —> 18.01.26", Aneet captioned the joint post with Ahaan on their Instagram. The picture instantly went viral on social media.

Fans shared their thunderous reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Love you Krish Vaani", while another added, "Happiest 6 months of my ever favourite Saiyaara." "It still feels like yesterday when I came out of the theatre watching it for the first time", read another comment. Another Instagram user wrote, "Happy six months to our Saiyaaras."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

The Mohit Suri directorial became the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema as it earned Rs 330 crore net in India and grossed Rs 580 crore worldwide. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led film also registered the biggest opening ever for a debutant-led project, collecting Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day.

Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track - composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, written by Irshad Kamil, and sung by Faheem Abdullah, became a nationwide phenomenon.

READ | 'I am Muslim, Hans Zimmer is Jewish, Ramayana is Hindu': AR Rahman on composing music for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer epic

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan: 'Success became poisonous, life became living hell'
Kangana Ranaut recalls 'controversial legal notice' sent by Hrithik Roshan
'I thought he...': Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar Azam
Steve Smith responds to dressing room rumours, reveals conversation with Babar
Delhi-NCR schools update for January 19: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift Noida, Delhi, Gurugram schools to online mode?
Delhi-NCR schools update: Will GRAP 4 curbs shift schools to online mode?
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'
Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airspace restrictions, authorities issue warning, check details
Republic Day 2026: Delhi's IGI Airport to witness flight disruptions due to airs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement