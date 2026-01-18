Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda recreate famous Saiyaara scene to celebrate six months of Mohit Suri film; fans say 'love you Krish Vaani'

Headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the Mohit Suri directorial Saiyaara was released on July 18, and became the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema as it earned Rs 330 crore net in India and grossed Rs 580 crore worldwide.

It has been six months since Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday experienced overnight success with the release of their romantic entertainer Saiyaara. As the highly-appreciated drama completed six months of release on Sunday, January 18, Aneet and Ahaan got together to recreate the famous 'Abhi Kuch Pal Baaki Hai' scene from the Mohit Suri film.

While Aneet was seen posing in a white kurta and jeans, similar to her character in the film Vaani Batra, Ahaan shelled out Krish Kapoor vibes in an all-black ensemble. The photo had Ahaan sitting on a bike holding Aneet's hand. "18.07.25 —> 18.01.26", Aneet captioned the joint post with Ahaan on their Instagram. The picture instantly went viral on social media.

Fans shared their thunderous reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Love you Krish Vaani", while another added, "Happiest 6 months of my ever favourite Saiyaara." "It still feels like yesterday when I came out of the theatre watching it for the first time", read another comment. Another Instagram user wrote, "Happy six months to our Saiyaaras."

The Mohit Suri directorial became the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema as it earned Rs 330 crore net in India and grossed Rs 580 crore worldwide. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led film also registered the biggest opening ever for a debutant-led project, collecting Rs 21.50 crore in India on its first day.

Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara was loved by the audiences and critics for its strong performances, emotional story, memorable music, and poignant writing. Its soundtrack, especially the Saiyaara title track - composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, written by Irshad Kamil, and sung by Faheem Abdullah, became a nationwide phenomenon.

