Speaking further about the divorce, Natasa Stankovic said that she has learned to love herself for the sake of her son and is on a self-love journey post her divorce from the star India cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce earlier this year and, since then, have been co-parenting their son Agastya. After the couple's split, many media reports also claimed that the model and actor had moved back to her home country, but now, Natasa Stankovic has cleared the air and spoken about the divorce. Natasa Stankovic also revealed how she is raising her son with her ex-husband.

Natasa Stankovic, in an interview with ETimes, said, "We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day. I haven’t done that anyway because Agastya needs to stay with both parents. It’s been 10 years and I go every year at the same time back in Serbia."

"I’ve learned to love myself with Agastya, by being with him. I understood that for the child to be happy, he needs me – as a mother – to be happy and mentally healthy. So, there was no way for me to fall down. I just had to stand and be like – Nobody can touch me, nobody can touch him. No matter what someone says, the moment, you know your worth, you know who you are, and you know that your heart is clean, nobody can shake you. I’ve reached that point," Natasa Stankovic was quoted as saying.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce in July this year after four years of marriage. The couple shared the news with their fans via a joint statement on their social media.

