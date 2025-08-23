Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis was initially set to release on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, but has now been postponed.

After Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Archies, Agastya Nanda's next film Ikkis was set to release on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The war drama, also starring Dharmendra and Pankaj Ahlawat, is the biopic of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar and received India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra posthomously.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur, Andhadhun-fame, Ikkis has now been postponed to November 7. A source close to the production told Bollywood Hungama, "Ikkis will now release on November 7. The decision was taken by producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films who felt that the first week of November and post-Diwali time will be ideal for their movie."

An industry insider supported this move, considering that Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 are releasing on October 2. "This is a good move as two major films are scheduled for a release on October 2 - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. November 7 is a better date in that regard", they added.

Now, Ikkis will clash at the box office with Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's romantic drama Ek Din. It is Junaid's third film after Maharaja and Loveyapa, and Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut before she is seen as Sita in the two-part mythological epic Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to binge-watch