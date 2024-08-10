Twitter
This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

MS Dhoni's ex-business partner files complaint against CSK legend in BCCI, reply has to be given by this date

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda's maternal grandparents are Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and their uncle and aunt are Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 07:23 PM IST

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...
Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda
Amid rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce, one throwback photo from the Bachchan family is going viral on social media. This picture features two little cute kids with the boy giving a peck on the girl's cheek. These kids are none other than Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

Agastya and Navya's maternal grandparents - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, their uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and their aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are superstars. While the 23-year-old Agastya has made his Bollywood debut in The Archies, the 26-year-old Navya is an entrepreneur and directors desperately want to cast her in their films.

Navya Naveli Nanda runs Project Naveli, which is a non-profit initiative that aims to reduce gender inequality and create more social and economic opportunities for women. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company focusing on creating and providing scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India. The other three founders of Aara Health are entrepreneurs Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney, and Pragya Saboo.

Talking about Agastya Nanda, his debut movie The Archies also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The teen musical drama, based on the characters from the American comic book series of the same name, was directed by Zoya Akhtar and premiered on Netflix in 2023.

Agastya's first thetarical release will be Ikkis. The upcoming war drama is the biopic of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar and is the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra at the age 21. Directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur and Andhadhun fame, Ikkis is slated to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

