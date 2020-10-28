Agastya Nanda makes Instagram debut; Suhana Khan wants to 'unfollow', Alia Bhatt questions his actions

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda has made his Instagram debut. He joined the world of photo-sharing app on October 27, 2020, with a doodle featuring New York City and Mumbai. He has been sharing his edited photos with doodles and many of his friends from the industry are flooring him with funny comments. In one of the posts, sister Navya Nanda and Alia Bhatt questioned his actions.

Agastya shared a photo in which he is seen in a pensive mode. He wrote, 'I believe in the hustle. I don't **** with luck." To which Navya commented, "Pls explain. Are you trying to be edgy?" While Alia went on to write, "@navyananda hahaha exactly PLS explain your actions."

Check it out below:

In another photo, Agastya is seen posing candidly while sitting against the backdrop of the sunset. Suhana Khan straightaway commented, "Unfollowing."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, there were reports making the rounds that Agastya is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a Yash Raj Films production. However, none of them has confirmed the report yet.

Recently, Big B had shared a post-workout photo posing with Agastya which instantly viral on the Internet. Many couldn't stop gushing over the grandfather-grandson duo.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Agastya along with Shweta and Navya lived in Mumbai with Amitabh Bachchan and family. They had been sharing several moments on their Instagram pages enjoying family time together.