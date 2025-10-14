Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The production house Maddock Films shared the first look poster of their upcoming film Ikkis on Tuesday, October 14. The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda (son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda), Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles. Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia will also make her acting debut with the war drama.

Ikkis is based on PVC Arun Khetarpal

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The much-anticipated film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making noir thrillers such as Badlapur, Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas.

Ikkis postponed again

In May earlier this year, a one-minute teaser of Ikkis was released which just showed a telegram informing Arun Khetarpal's parents about his sacrifice to the nation at the age of just 21 years. The film's release date was then announced as October 2. Then, some reports stated that the film's release date has been pushed to November 7. Now, the first posters of Ikkis state that it will hit theatres in December 2025 without mentioning the exact release date.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan relationship

Ikkis also marks Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut as his first film The Archies premiered on Netflix in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who also made her acting debut in The Archies, is reportedly dating Agastya, and she even shared the posters of Ikkis on his Instagram Stories. Suhana's big-screen debut will be in the action thriller King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others.

