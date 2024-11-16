Mukesh Khanna has reacted to the trolls, mocking his return as Shaktimaan for his new music video. The senior actor slams YouTubers and netizens who mocked him for his age, and declared, "Main Shaktimaan tha, hoon, aur rahunga."

Actor and producer Mukesh Khanna, who is popularly known as Shaktimaan has reacted to YouTubers and netizens who trolled, and age-shamed him after he returned to the avatar of a popular superhero. Earlier this week, Mukesh launched his music video titled 'Successful return of SHAKTIMAAN with a GREAT PATRIOTIC QUIZ'. The song, sung by Mukesh, pays tribute to Indian freedom fighters. In the song, Mukesh dressed as Shaktimaan interacts with kids, and tells them about the Bravehearts who fought for India.

Mukesh promoted the song in his fans-favorite superhero avatar. He even held a press conference for the song launch, and there he expressed his concern about why an actor has not been finalised for the cinematic adaptation of the iconic show. Mukesh's statements on new-age actors, including Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and even Akshay Kumar have not gone well with the netizens. Ever since the press con, Mukesh has been brutally trolled. Many YouTubers called him 'delusional' who is not ready to let go of Shaktimaan and is still stuck in the past.

On Saturday, Mukesh uploaded a video with the title, "SHAKTIMAAN KI KOI UMR NAHEEN! वो काम से जाना जाता है !" In the 15-minute-long video, Mukesh stated that today negativity sells faster than positivity. He slammed YouTubers who age-shamed him and trolled him for returning as Shaktimaan. Mukesh said, "Maine yeh kab kaha ki main wapis aa raha hoon. Ya main hi Shaktimaan banuga. Main toh hoon hi Shaktimaan, par maine yeh desh bhakti wale geet ke liye costume dobara pehna." He furher added, "Kisi ne iss gaane ki ya iske peeche ke soch ki tarif nahi ki. Sabne kaha ki 'Arey saab yeh toh khudh hi Shaktimaan ban raha hai'. Aisa nahi hai. Maine socha ki costume ke saath yeh geet, aur iski baatein aur impactful lagegi."

Mukesh also criticised netizens who mocked him for his age, "Aapko pata hai meri umar kya hai. Meri umar 160 saal hai. Inn YouTubers mein se kitne aise hai jinhone kaha tha ki 'Aap humare hero ho. Koi aur Shaktimaan nahi ban sakta'. Aur aaj yehi meri umar ka mazak uda rahe hai. Woh kehte the ki jab Rajinikanth iss umar mein aa kar makeup laga kar hero ban sakte hai, toh aap kyu nahi?

Mukesh clarified his comments on Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff for not being 'apt' as the superhero wasn't an insult or dig at them. "Main kehta hu ki nationwide talent hunt ki jaye kyuki Shaktimaan kisi star ka mahutaz nahi." He concluded by confirming that the hunt for Shaktimaan is still on, and even he wanted to pass the mantle to someone who has an innocent face and personality.

