Afwaah OTT release: When, where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer social drama

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sumeet Vyas in the lead roles, the social drama Afwaah was released in the theatres on May 5. The film is helmed by Sudhir Mishra of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi fame and produced by Mulk and Thappad director Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks.

Close to two months after its release, Afwaah started streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 30. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the film's poster and made the announcement, as it wrote, "They say, rumours grow best in the dark and this one is spreading like wildfire. Watch to find out how three lives get entangled in the web of gossip #Afwaah is now streaming on Netflix!."

Afwaah had a limited release in theatres, with many cinephiles taking to social media to ‘complain’ that they weren’t able to find shows near them. Reacting to the same, Nawazuddin told DNA, "It is wrong. If you are releasing in theatres, you are doing it for the audience. It should reach the people. Now, what happens is that the film’s collection will be low, then people will say the film is not working. And it affects the actors too. People can’t even find the shows anywhere."

Well, the actor was correct as the Sudhir Mishra directorial bombed at the box office earning only Rs 30 lakhs in its theatrical run of one week, as per the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama. The film was also crushed by the box office storm brought in by The Kerala Story, which released on the same date as Afwaah and earned more than Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Apart from Nawazuddin, Bhumi, and Sumeet, the social thriller also features Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. Afwaah has been co-produced by Dhrub Kumar Dubey and Sagar Shirgaonkar, along with Anubhav Sinha. It will be interesting to see if the film finds its audience after its digital release.



