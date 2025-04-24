As per the source, Abir Gulaal will not be released in any theatres in the country. The film marks Fawad Khan's comeback to Bollywood after nine years, after previously working in films such as Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, will not be released in India, News18 quoted a source close to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India as saying. This alleged development comes after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam earlier this week, where 27 people lost their lives. As per the source, Abir Gulaal will not be released in any theatres in the country.

Abir Gulaal marks Fawad Khan's comeback to Bollywood after nine years, after previously working in films such as Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Following the 2016 Uri terror attack, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a ban on Pakistani artists from participating in Indian cinema. Since then, there has been an unofficial freeze on collaborations with Pakistani artists.

Now, after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the relationship between India and Pakistan has again come under the scanner, with many opposing the film's release.

On Wednesday, Fawad Khan also took to his Instagram stories, expressing sadness over the attack. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Abir Gulaal's lead heroine Vaani Kapoor also shared, "Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families."

