After Yuzvendra Chahal sends defamtion notice to Taniya Chatterjee, Gandii Baat actress takes U-turn on his 'cute' DM: 'I barely know him'

Actress Taniya Chatterjee, who previously grabbed headlines by showing what Yuzvendra Chahal's DM, is now saying that their brief interaction was harmless and was blown out of proportion.

Days after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal sent a defamation notice to actress Taniya Chatterjee, she has taken a U-turn from controversy. Taniya was recently papped in the city, and while posing for the photos, Taniya deliberately showed her phone to paps, showing Yuzvi's chat, where he commented 'cute' on her two posts. Soon, the video went viral, and Yuzvi was slammed for 'harassing' a girl. Taniya's banter with paps has affected the cricketers' reputation; thus, he slapped a defamation notice on Taniya.

Taniya Chatterjee says his compliment was harmless

The Gandii Baat actress did some interviews, and in a way, tried to control the damage by saying that Yuzvi's messages were harmless and it's been blown out of proportion. As ABP News reported, in an interview with One India, Taniya said that her lawyers would respond to the legal notice through the proper legal channels, and this would not change anything. She further emphasised that calling someone cute ain't a crime. Taniya said, "It was simply a normal compliment that he (Chahal) seems to have misunderstood. I only shared the message, but it was presented as if I had done something inappropriate. I don’t understand what the issue is with the word ‘cute’. There was nothing wrong with what I said."

Taniya Chatterjee calls Yuzvendra Chahal's defamation notice 'ridiculous'

The actress further called the legal notice 'ridiculous' and added, "How can a compliment amount to defamation? Celebrities compliment each other all the time. Many well-known personalities have called me ‘hot’ - should I file defamation cases against all of them?"

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I barely know him; his reply was harmless: Taniya Chatterjee

In another interview with The Free Press Journal, Taniya declined to comment on Yuzvi and said, "Oh my God. Like, I don’t even know him that well. I barely know him. It was just two DMs, only cute stuff. So that’s it." Taniya further blamed the public for gaslighting the incident, and added, "People kept messaging me and telling me that at that time he was married, so people were telling me that while being married, he was sending me that message, cute one." At last, Taniya avoided making any huge claims against Chahal, clarifying that their interaction was brief and harmless, and also said that the situation had been 'blown out of proportion'.