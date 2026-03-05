FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After Yash's Toxic gets postponed, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to now clash with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh

After Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is postponed, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been preponed by a week, setting the box office clash with Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups were set to have the biggest box office clash of the year on March 19. However, on Wednesday, the makers of Toxic postponed its release to June 4 owing to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East after US and Israel's joint strike on Iran. Now, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which was set to hit theatres on March 26, has preponed its release by a week, setting the box office clash with Dhurandhar 2.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on Thursday on their social media handles and shared the film's new poster. "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026", their caption read. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. The Telugu-language action drama is directed by Harish Shankar. 

On Wednesday, the makers announced that they are bringing on board music director Thaman to score the background music as music director Devi Sri Prasad, who has scored the music for the songs, is busy with his prior commitments due to multiple delays in shooting Ustaad Bhagat Singh. "We respect his decision, and under mutual consent, we are bringing Thaman on board for the background score. DSP's songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score", their statement read.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated films in the history of Indian cinema after its first part Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, became a pop culture phenomenon after thunderous audience reactions, viral reels, endless debates, and hilarious memes flooded the social media timelines. It feaures Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Naveen Kaushik in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and second highest-grossing Hindi film globally.

