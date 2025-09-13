After winning acclaim at Cannes and TIFF; Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound to release in India on...

Homebound is Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film in 10 years after his directorial debut Masaan won over the hearts of the audiences and critics in 2015. The Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer hits theatres worldwide on September 26.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's moving drama Homebound is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 26, the makers announced on Saturday. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the film explores themes of belonging, displacement, and the emotional complexities of returning home.

The film's official Instagram handle shared the update about its worldwide release. The post comprised its new poster with the release date written over it. "No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on September 26, worldwide," read the caption of the post.

The official synopsis of Homebound reads, "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together." The two friends are played by Khatter and Jethwa.

Homebound had its worldwide premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May. It is executively produced by the Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese. It was also screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently. The Ishaa, Vishal, and Janhvi-starrer received a thunderous standing ovation at both Cannes and TIFF.

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article during the pandemic, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Homebound is Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film in 10 years after his directorial debut Masaan won over the hearts of the audiences and critics in 2015. (With inputs from PTI)

