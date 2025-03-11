This is not the first time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed a close sentimental item. In 2024, she repurposed her wedding gown for an awards ceremony. Designed by Kresh Bajaj, many fans deemed the reworked gown as a modern-day 'revenge dress'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has only aimed at concentrating her energy on a fresh start ever since her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The two were married for 4 years, before parting ways in 2021. Now, Naga Chaitanya is married to Sobhita Dhulipala, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be dating Raj Nidimoru of the director duo Raj & DK. Amid this, a video is going viral on social media, claiming that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has turned her engagement ring, which she got from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, into a pendant.

According to a viral claim by Surat-based jewellery designer Dhrumit Merulia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has converted her engagement ring into a necklace. The video was shared by the designer on Instagram in which he explained the process behind the repurposing, noting that Samantha Ruth Prabhu now wears the pendant regularly.

He captioned his post saying, "Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn’t the only one who has repurposed her engagement ring after the divorce, and it’s a growing trend. Many people are even buying new divorce rings to celebrate their new life."

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposed a close sentimental item. In 2024, she repurposed her wedding gown for an awards ceremony. Designed by Kresh Bajaj, many fans deemed the reworked gown as a modern-day 'revenge dress'.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress now has a few upcoming movies lined up such as Rakta Brahmandam and Bangaram.

