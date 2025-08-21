After War 2 debacle, Aditya Chopra takes this MAJOR action in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, YRF producer will revive Spy Universe with...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'

Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025

New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years? Beloved Baahubali pair will come together for...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Security Update: Gets Z-category CRPF cover after attack

Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'

Top Sites for Buying Instagram Followers That Really Work in 2025

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Signs LILPEPE Is This Cycle’s Top Meme Coin

Why Choose Thyrocare Aarogyam A? Key Tests, Benefits and How It Helps in Preventive

Shivalik Group Unveiled India’s Premium Furniture Factory in Sanand, Gujarat on Independence Day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu gets married to Varunn Jain

Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025

Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years? Beloved Baahubali pair will come together for...

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After War 2 debacle, Aditya Chopra takes this MAJOR action in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, YRF producer will revive Spy Universe with...

War 2's disastrous fate has left Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra worried. For the next Spy Universe film, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, and Aditya will be taking 'crucial revisions'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 11:09 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After War 2 debacle, Aditya Chopra takes this MAJOR action in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, YRF producer will revive Spy Universe with...
Bobby Deol in Alpha, Aditya Chopra, Hrithik Roshan in War 2

TRENDING NOW

2025 was considered to be the year of Yash Raj Films. This year, the production house hit out of the park with blockbuster Saiyaara. After Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday's film, trade pundits and fans were expecting that YRF's next film, War 2, would gross a minimum of Rs 500 crore or even more. 

However, the film opened below expectations, and it crashed after the extended weekend. The debacle of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film has left everyone shocked, leaving the future of YRF Spy Universe in dark shadows. 

The next instalment in the Spy series is Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha, and fans are not too keen about it after War 2. To save the franchise, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has now stepped in. 

Here's how Aditya Chopra will help Alpha 

According to a report by veteran journalist Subhash K Jha, YRF executives are now in doubt about a newbie director, Shiv Rawail, being capable of handling the film. When a director like Ayan Mukerji can fail, then even Rahul, who has only directed mini-series The Railway Men, can go wrong with a spy thriller. 

Aditya is now personally looking into the film and making crucial revisions to the film. As per the report, sources suggest crucial revisions are being made to both the screenplay and its execution, ensuring the film lives up to the high expectations of the studio and reviving the spy universe brand. 

How Alpha is connected with War, Pathaan, and Tiger

The first glimpse of Alpha is seen in the post-credit scenes of War 2. The world of Alpha is introduced with Bobby Deol stamping the logo of Alpha on a little girl's arm. When she asks him the meaning of the symbol, he calls it a Greek alphabet of being the leader, explaining his program's motto, "The first, the fastest, the strongest." Going by this first glimpse, Alpha will revolve around a mentor-turned-enemy theme with Alia and Sharvari battling against Bobby. By the end of it, Alia and Sharvari will be the new spies who will probably join RAW. Alpha is scheduled for Christmas 2025 release

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Harmanpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian squad at Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, aims for FIH World Cup 2026 qualification
Harmanpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian squad at Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins prai
Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat, Deputy Trade Representative calls it 'commercial secret.., plus-minus...'
Russia offers India 5% discount on crude oil purchase amid Trump tariff threat..
Pakistan, Oman withdraw from Asia Cup Hockey 2025 due to..., Asian Hockey Federation reveals their replacements
Pakistan, Oman withdraw from Asia Cup Hockey 2025 due to...
From Ranveer Singh's beard ritual to Kartik Aaryan's face packs, 5 Bollywood men and their grooming secrets
Ranveer Singh to Kartik Aaryan: 5 Bollywood men and their grooming secrets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE