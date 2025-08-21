After War 2 debacle, Aditya Chopra takes this MAJOR action in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, YRF producer will revive Spy Universe with...

War 2's disastrous fate has left Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra worried. For the next Spy Universe film, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha, and Aditya will be taking 'crucial revisions'.

2025 was considered to be the year of Yash Raj Films. This year, the production house hit out of the park with blockbuster Saiyaara. After Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday's film, trade pundits and fans were expecting that YRF's next film, War 2, would gross a minimum of Rs 500 crore or even more.

However, the film opened below expectations, and it crashed after the extended weekend. The debacle of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film has left everyone shocked, leaving the future of YRF Spy Universe in dark shadows.

The next instalment in the Spy series is Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha, and fans are not too keen about it after War 2. To save the franchise, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has now stepped in.

Here's how Aditya Chopra will help Alpha

According to a report by veteran journalist Subhash K Jha, YRF executives are now in doubt about a newbie director, Shiv Rawail, being capable of handling the film. When a director like Ayan Mukerji can fail, then even Rahul, who has only directed mini-series The Railway Men, can go wrong with a spy thriller.

Aditya is now personally looking into the film and making crucial revisions to the film. As per the report, sources suggest crucial revisions are being made to both the screenplay and its execution, ensuring the film lives up to the high expectations of the studio and reviving the spy universe brand.

How Alpha is connected with War, Pathaan, and Tiger

The first glimpse of Alpha is seen in the post-credit scenes of War 2. The world of Alpha is introduced with Bobby Deol stamping the logo of Alpha on a little girl's arm. When she asks him the meaning of the symbol, he calls it a Greek alphabet of being the leader, explaining his program's motto, "The first, the fastest, the strongest." Going by this first glimpse, Alpha will revolve around a mentor-turned-enemy theme with Alia and Sharvari battling against Bobby. By the end of it, Alia and Sharvari will be the new spies who will probably join RAW. Alpha is scheduled for Christmas 2025 release