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After War 2, Alpha failure, YRF to produce its first horror film, Varun Dhawan to lead Abhay Pannu's directorial

After producing romantic dramas and actioners, Yash Raj Films is set to make its first foray into the horror genre with a theatrical feature. As per the industry source, YRF will back a horror film, which will be led by Varun Dhawan and directed by Abhay Pannu. For the unversed, Pannu is best known for the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys. He has also written the screenplay, with the film slated to go on floors later this year for a 2027 theatrical release.

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Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 03:17 PM IST | Edited by : ANI

After War 2, Alpha failure, YRF to produce its first horror film, Varun Dhawan to lead Abhay Pannu's directorial
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram)
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    After producing romantic dramas and actioners, Yash Raj Films is set to make its first foray into the horror genre with a theatrical feature. As per the industry source, YRF will back a horror film, which will be led by Varun Dhawan and directed by Abhay Pannu. For the unversed, Pannu is best known for the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys. He has also written the screenplay, with the film slated to go on floors later this year for a 2027 theatrical release.

    Akshaye Widhani will back YRF's first horror film with Varun Dhawan

    The insider said, "Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film." The source further added, "Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani, and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead. YRF has made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre." 

    YRF to bounce back with horror?  

    The untitled horror film marks Abhay Pannu’s theatrical debut following the acclaimed Rocket Boys, strengthening the production house's commitment to championing a new generation of storytellers. Following the incredible success of Saiyaara, the studio, under the guidance of Aditya Chopra, continued to back distinctive filmmaking voices such as Mohit Suri, Sameer Saxena, and now Pannu. 

    Traitors S2 trailer: Shweta Tiwari REVEALS 'apne patiyon ko cheat karte pakda hai', Rhea Chakraborty wishes to leave India, netizens react

    In recent times, YRF suffered a dent with the failures of War 2 and Alpha. Even Varun's last release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, failed at the box office. However, his first release of 2026, Border 2, became a blockbuster. The upcoming YRF film marks Varun’s second outing with the production house, following the success of Sui Dhaaga, as he returns to headline the studio’s first-ever theatrical horror film.

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