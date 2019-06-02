After walking out of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Raghava Lawrence returns to direction

On May 18, 2019, filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence took to his Twitter page and announced that he has stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. He wrote, "I have decided to step out of the project, 'Laxmmi Bomb', the Hindi remake of Kanchana. I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed. This shouldn't happen to any director."

Now, after 20 days or so, Raghava is back as the director of Laxmmi Bomb and released a statement on the same. He tweeted a note which read as "Hi dear Friends and Fans..! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of Laxmmi Bomb. A big thank you to AKSHAY KUMAR sir to understand my feelings and sorting all issues, another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect. I am really happy to be part of the film again with AKSHAY sir. Thank you all..."

Check it out below:

Hi Dear Friends and Fans...! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil horror-comedy film, Kanchana and is slated to release on June 5, 2020.