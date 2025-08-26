After Vivek Agnihotri's 'protein' jibe, John Abraham slams films that 'exploit hyper-political environments', says they lack...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Beginning his journey in cinema with the 2003 film Jism and working through comedies such as Garam Masala and Dostana, John Abraham has moved on to films on politics and diplomacy with Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and The Diplomat.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 03:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

We are living in a hyper-political environment with religion conclusively dividing society, and some films “without nuance or craft” are taking advantage of that to bring in the numbers, says a tough-talking John Abraham. Films can be patriotic in a restrained and responsible way without being jingoistic, adds the actor, who has done a series of geopolitical thrillers in recent years and was last seen in ZEE5’s Tehran.

John Abraham says some films are made without nuance or craft, taking advantage of the hyper-political environment

"There are films that are patriotic that make a lot of sense," Abraham told PTI, citing his film The Diplomat, which saw the actor in the role of diplomat J P Singh, who rescued an Indian woman from Pakistan. "Not because I have done it, but The Diplomat is one of those films where you’re not jingoistic, you’re not beating your chest. But you are patriotic in a resilient, silent, and restrained way,” the actor said.

Beginning his journey in cinema with the 2003 film Jism and working through comedies such as Garam Masala and Dostana, the actor has moved on to films on politics and diplomacy with Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and The Diplomat.

"Please understand and remember my words, I think we are living in a hyper political environment where religion is dividing us very conclusively, which is not the most conducive environment to live in," John Abraham told PTI, adding, "Some films are taking advantage of that and bringing in the numbers. That’s really unfortunate to see because when you see certain films, you see there is no nuance or craft there, but you see that there are tropes. And it is a scary sight to see today."

According to Abraham, propaganda films will continue to be made as moviemaking is a creative space where you are allowed to make the kind of films you want to. “My responsibility is making films that are very balanced... Our audiences will stay on for way longer than the films that just want to take advantage of a situation. That is important to know,” he said.

Vivek Agnihotri strikes back at John Abraham, advises him to focus on bikes and protein, not films

John Abraham's latest statements have come amid Vivek Agnihotri's recent jibe at him. In an interview with NDTV, The Bengal Files filmmaker asked the Tehran actor to stay away from commenting on cinema.

Vivek Agnihotri said, "John is not a historian, an intellectual, a thinker, or a writer. He has been making very, very jingoistic films like Satyameva Jayate, too. He made Diplomat and all those kinds of films. He must have said (that) for a variety of reasons. If you had told me some great historian had said this, I would have understood it. I don't care about what he's saying."

He further said, "When was India's atmosphere not hyper-political? When was it that Hindu-Muslim and caste issues never existed in India? He is known for driving motorbikes, showing his body, and eating protein—he should focus on those things. Filmon mein naa hi ghuse toh behtar hai (better if he doesn't get into talking about films)."

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur once said 'any man would have preferred Hema Malini' over her: 'Even she has to face...'

