After viral photo with Vamika, Anushka Sharma treats fans with stunning selfies

Anushka Sharma on Thursday left her fans surprised when she took to her Instagram handle to drop a couple of pretty selfies. Making the most of her time in South Africa while her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli and Team India plays test match against Team Africa, Anushka is making sure she keeps her fans on social media entertained and updated about her life.

Consequently, Anushka shared two stunning selfies apparently clicked on the balcony of her room. In the photos, Anushka is seen dressed in a black button-down top. She is seen posing for the selfies while casually playing with her hair and showing off that she's having a 'good hair' day.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, "Hair- there- everywhere."

Check out the photo below.

A day ago, Anushka made headlines after a photo featuring her daughter Vamika sitting in her lap whilst the mom-daughter duo cheered for Virat from the stands, surfaced on the internet. While the photo went viral on social media within minutes, Vamika's face was covered by a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka have maintained that they would not like to engage their daughter on social media had would like to keep her away from the media glare.

Respecting their views, the fan pages shared Vamika's latest photos but covered her face with an emoji.

Recently, the 'Sultan' actress had issued a statement thanking the paparazzi for not publishing Vamika's photos on social media after the cricketer requested media to not take their daughter's pictures when they were boarding their flight to South Africa. On behalf of the couple, she wrote on her Instagram stories, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media."

Virat and Anushka were blessed with Vamika on January 15, 2021.