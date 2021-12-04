After viral bikini top video, Nora Fatehi's hot dance moves burns up the internet - WATCH

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi never ceases to amaze her fans with her impeccable fashion selections, hot dance moves and flawless beauty. Nora Fatehi, who recently made headlines after a video of her flaunting her sexy curves in a blue bikini top went viral, is now burning up the internet with her killer dance moves.

Amid Nora's recent bikini top video and her airport look photos in an all-black avatar going viral, the clip in which she is seen showing off her sexy dance moves inside a car with choreographer Awez Darbar on the hit track 'Kusu Kusu', has taken the social media world by storm.

Seated inside a car, Nora is seen dressed in a black deep-neck top teamed with matching black leather pants. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup and left her tresses open.

Nora's ultra-glam look combined with her sexy dance moves sure has no match.

Watch the video here:

Days ago, Nora spoke about working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on 'Star Vs Food'.

She said, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

Nora Fatehi's career began with 'Bigg Boss', and she has since been in several songs. Her tracks 'Dilbar' and 'Garmi' have gained a lot of attention. Nora was recently featured in the song 'Chhod Denge' before 'Kusu Kusu'. Previously, the actress was seen in the song 'Nach Meri Rani.' Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India.'