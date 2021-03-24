After urging COVID-19 vaccine for actors, Soni Razdan asks why those in 16 to 40 are not getting the dose first

After urging the government to provide COVID-19 vaccination for actors on priority, actor and Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan has now asked why the most active age group of 16 to 40 is not being provided the vaccine first. Expressing her concern on Twitter, Soni tagged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray in her message.

Soni tweeted, "When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s socialising' going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first. @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray."

Before this, Soni had also said that actors should be allowed to take the vaccine on priority as they are exposed to the virus on sets. She had said, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet."

She had added, "It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot! And so...Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez."

Soni's tweets had come after Alia Bhatt quarantined herself amid fears of contracting the virus after her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and director of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Alia, however, had later tested negative.