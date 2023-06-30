After Udd Jaa Kaale Kava, Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. The makers recently treated fans with the recreated version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kava and left fans nostalgic. Now, Anil Sharma has confirmed to recreate Sunny Deol’s hit song Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma confirmed recreating Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke and said, “Aksar folk song liye jaate hain filmon mein, lekin yeh pehla gaana hai jispe folk song bane hain. Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. (Often we see how folk songs are recreated for films but in this case, a film song is being used as a folk song in many parts of the country. In Rajasthan, you can hear the song in every nook and corner). It’s a big achievement of Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi.”

He added, “In fact, Mithoon, who has recreated another version for the upcoming film, the sounds, and music used in it is quite modern and young. Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain. (When you will see the song along with the chemistry of Tara and Sakeena, you are sure to become nostalgic and walk down memory lane).”

Anil Sharma said that he wants to dedicate the song to the public and said, “Yeh gaana mera nahi hai, yeh public ka gaana hai, aur public isse enjoy kar rahi hai (This is not my song. This is public’s song and they are only enjoying it).”

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be seen reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina respectively in Gadar 2. The movie will see an unbreakable father-son bond between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, who is called Jeete by his parents. The role of Sunny’s son will be played by Utkarsh Sharma who will essay the role of an Indian soldier. Reportedly, this time Tara Singh will not cross the India-Pakistan border for his wife Sakina but to save his son Charanjeet’s life. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11 in theatres.

