After Tiger 3, Salman Khan will lead Vishnuvardhan's patriotic actioner, to be paired with this South actress: Report

Salman Khan is undergoing a physical transformation for Vishnuvardhan's directorial, and his latest buzz cut is the first step towards his preparation for the role of paramilitary officer.

After starring in a string of masala entertainers, Salman Khan is geared up to be a part of a patriotic actioner. A months earlier, Salman was spotted with a buzz cut, and it left his fans wondering. Now, as per a media report, Salman's latest hairdo is for Shershaah director, Vishnuvardhan's next patriotical directorial.

As Hindustan Times reported, Salman will play a paramilitary officer in Vishnuvardhan's next film. The portal quoted a source that disclosed Salman's special preparation, the journey of physical transformation for the film. "After a long time, Salman Khan has picked a film which is pushing him to transform. He is pepped to try a new look for the film, for which he is undergoing rigorous training in the gym and keeping a strict check on his diet. He will bulk up for the role. The role requires him to be in the best shape possible. The transformation will be similar lines as he did for his film Sultan." The source further added that the new film will be a reflection of him trying a new zone after recent box office failures such as Antim: The Final Truth, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman's film with Vishnuvardhan is produced by Karan Johar under his production house, Dharma Productions. This would be Salman's reunion with Karan after 25 years- of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1997).

Salman to be paired with Samantha?

As per Hindustan Times report, Salman would not be paired with an actress from Bollywood. Instead, Vishnuvardhan is keen to get someone from South cinema. The report further asserted that the director is keen to get Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and initial discussions are going on.

What is Salman's next movie based on?

According to the report, Salman-Vishnuvardhan's film is based on the Maldives coup attempt in 1988. “During the operation, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by a group of Maldivians led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi to depose the government. Salman will be seen leading the mission in the film,” On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leads.