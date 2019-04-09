After the phenomenal success of 'Uri', Yami Gautam buys dream house in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam moved to Mumbai a few years ago to pursue her dream. After having lived in the suburbs of Mumbai for years, Yami finally took to the not-so-easy task of finding herself a dream home in Mumbai, this year. After the phenomenal success of 'URI: The Surgical Strike', the actress has now bought a new house in Bandra.

Yami hails from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and has spent most of her growing years in Chandigarh. When she is not shooting, she likes to spend her time with family in the mountains.

However, she always had that dream of owning a nice spacious home of her choice in Mumbai. Due to her busy work schedule, she was unable to take out the time to find her perfect abode. However, now that she has finally found one, she plans to give it all her time.

A source revealed, "Yami was hunting for a new house for some time now. She was looking for something specific. Having lived for a considerable time in western suburbs, she was looking at several options and finally narrowed down at a house in Bandra. She’s just moved into the apartment and will be working to putting the house together for the next few weeks as per her likes. Her sister Surilie too would be moving in with her. The house suits Yami’s sensibilities. It's a pretty but operational, functional house and she plans to do up the interiors now".