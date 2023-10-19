After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Vipul Shah reunite for Bastar The Naxal Story, details inside

The director, producer, and lead actress of The Kerala Story are reuniting for their next - Bastar: The Naxal Story.

After the sleeper hit The Kerala Story, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next. The trio is all set to come up with their next film together, titled, Bastar: The Naxal Story for which the shoot has commenced with a Mahurat puja followed by a first-day shoot at the location.

The Kerala Story, which was released earlier this year, was a controversial but successful film that earned over Rs 300 crore on a Rs 20-crore budget. The film, which told the story of Kerala women lured by ISIS, faced calls fopr boycott, allegations of propaganda, and several court cases ahead of release. However, word of mouth propelled it to be the most profitable film of the year.

Now, the team behind the film is reuniting. On Thursday, the shoot of Bastar: The Naxal Story began today with Mahurat Puja, which witnessed the presence of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma. Just after the puja, Adah Sharma shot her first shot on the location. As the shoot for the film commenced, the actress delivered her first dialogue for the film and she was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-like bandhana. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is made in association with Last monk media. The film will be released on 5 April, 2024.