After 'Teri Mitti' fails to bag best lyrics award, Manoj Muntashir vows to boycott award shows

'Apna Time Aayega' won best lyrics award at Filmfare 2020. The song won even after competition from the 'Kesari' song 'Teri Mitti'. This has upset lyricist Manoj Muntashir who has promised to never attend award shows ever again.

While Manoj did not criticize the song which won the award, he used a few verses from his own song 'Teri Mitti' to question how could his lyrics not have won. Angered by the same, Manoj vowed to boycott award shows 'till his last breath'.

In his post, Manoj Mauntashir wrote, "Dear Awards...Even if I try all my life.. I won't be able to write a better song than #TeriMitti, a better line than.. 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai'. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida."

See it here:

'Gully Boy' stole the thunder at Filmfare Awards 2020. The movie won best film, best director (Zoya Akhtar), best actor-male and female (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt), best supporting actor-male and female (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash), best screenplay (Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar), best dialogue (Vijay Maurya), best cinematography (Jay Oza), best production design (Suzanne Caplan Merwanji), best background score (Karsh Kale and The Salvage Audio Collective), best music album and best lyrics for 'Apna Time Aayega'.