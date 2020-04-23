After taking up Pillow challenge, Neha Kakkar introduces 'Move On' challenge

Neha Kakkar was one of the few celebrities from India who embraced the pillow challenge. However that is not it. The singer went on to introduce another challenge called the 'Move On' challenge, in which she is seen moving on after crying.

For the uninitiated, Neha has been quite popular among memes after she manged to cry at the drop of a hat. Taking a dig on that, Kakkar created a video in which she snobs with a tissue in her hand and then comes out in her glamorous avatar. Soon, her friend is seen with the tissue, and the challenge continues.

Neha shared the video with her song 'Jinke Liye'. "Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai (The ones we cry for, lie in someone else’s arms)," is heard in the background.

Here's her Move On Challenge:

Neha's relationship and break-up with Himansh Kohli grabbed headlines every now-and-then. Many assumed that the singer could not move on easily which is why she often broke down on the sets of a TV show she hosted.

Meanwhile Neha embraced her glamorous avatar in the pillow challenge. She joined the likes of Anne Hathway and Halle Berry as she took up the challenge. Kakkar, however, made a TikTok video on the same.

Here's the pillow challenge:

Many challenges have gone viral during the extended coronavirus lockdown. A few of them include #MakeupBrushChallenge and #DontRushChallenge.