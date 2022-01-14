After Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan tests positive for COVID-19?

On January 11, Sussanne Khan shared the news about testing positive with COVID and how the Omicron variant has affected her immune system. Now it's been learned that not only Sussanne, but her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan was also fighting the battle against the virus. As per a report of Times Of India, Hrithik Roshan was feeling unwell, and around the same time as Sussanne, Hrithik was infected with COVID.

The actor immediately went to isolation at his Versova flat and quarantined himself for the next few days. However, the good news is that Hrithik has won his battle against COVID, and four days ago he got a negative test report. Reportedly a source said, "He has recovered and is feeling much better now. His test came negative four days ago." As far as Sussanne is concerned, she's still fighting against the illness with bravery.

Earlier this month, Hrithik attended his ex-father-in-law actor Sanjay Khan birthday bash with Sussanne Khan and the pictures went viral on the internet. The Khan family organised a lavish party for him. Sanjay's daughters Farah and Sussanne shared photos from the family get-together, in which the family can be seen celebrating Sanjay's birthday at his home. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne's ex-husband, was also present at the party.

Sussanne thanked Sanjay Khan for all of the life lessons he has imparted with his children in an Instagram video. “Happy happy birthday papa… for all the lessons of life that you have taught us all. Thank you for being our strength and our inner voice. Love you,” she wrote. A couple of her pals commented on the post as soon as she uploaded it, wishing the actor well.