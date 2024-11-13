Rohman Shawl is an actor and model who shot to fame after he started dating popular Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The former couple's love blossomed in 2018 on Instagram.

Over the years, Sushmita Sen has had immense growth as an actress. However, she has always been more popular and in the headlines for her personal life, especially her dating life. One of Sushmita Sen's most well-documented relationships was with none other than Rohman Shawl who recently appeared in Rajkumar Periyasamy's film Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. In the film, Rohman Shawl played the role of terrorist Asif Vani.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were in a live-in relationship for close to 4 years. They announced their separation on Instagram in December 2021. Their relationship always grabbed headlines, mainly because of their 15-year age difference.

Even after their break up, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are often spotted at events and family gatherings together which leads many to assume the status of their relationship. However, as a relief to fans, Rohman Shawl has now clarified that she and Sushmita Sen have been together for 6 years and it is a bond that he cherishes. His statement comes just some days after Sushmita clarified that she has been single for the past two years.

About his chemistry with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl said, "Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We have been together for six years. What’s new to this?) We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible too."

