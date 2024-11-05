Sharad Kelkar dropped a reel of getting his new hairdo, and has left netizens stunned by the uncanny similarities with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and the video went viral.

In 2016, the late Sushant Singh Rajput delivered a note-worthy performance by playing celebrated cricketer Mahinder Singh Dhoni on the big screen. Neeraj Pandey's directorial, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released with universal acclaim and the movie was a blockbuster. Eight years later netizens have found another actor who can fit the shoe of Dhoni. He's none other than Sharad Kelkar.

Yes, the actor who is known for his heavy baritone voice and powerful performances (read: Baahubali, Tanhaji) dropped a new reel on his Instagram after getting a new hairdo. In the reel, Sharad flaunts his new look along with the celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim. In the video, Sharad adjusts his eyewear and then flaunts his new look, with Aalim giving the final touches.

Sharad shared the reel with an appreciation post, and wrote, "Never goes wrong, he is always Right Magician hai ye, don't take him light” the man behind “RAANTI “ look @aalimhakim bhai."

Soon after Sharad dropped the reel, several netizens noticed that the hairdo is similar to MS Dhoni's look. A few fans have also suggested he's perfect to play Dhoni on the big screen after Sushant Singh Rajput. A netizen wrote, "Ms Dhoni look," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "After Sushant Singh Rajput. You can play Dhoni." An internet user wrote, "Dhoni bhai."

For the unversed, Sharad Kelkar has been active in television and films since 2004. He's been part of several series including Bhabhi, CID, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Uttaran, and other series. As far as films are concerned, he's been part of 1920 Evil Returns, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Housefull 4, Tanhaji, Laxmii, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Ayalaan. He will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

