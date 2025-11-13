After Sunny Deol, Karan Johar LASHES out at paparazzi amid Dharmendra’s health scare: 'We are a doomed race'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...

Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?

Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...

Integrating AI into Medical Research: Contributions of Pralohith Reddy Chinthalapelly

Transforming Insurance into a Pillar of Financial Stability: Yernar Zharmagambetov’s Model for Resilient Growth

Happy Children's Day 2025: 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share on Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Sunny Deol, Karan Johar LASHES out at paparazzi amid Dharmendra’s health scare: 'We are a doomed race'

Karan Johar’s message came shortly after veteran actor Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, was seen losing his temper at photographers gathered outside his residence. In the video that has surfaced online, an ‘irate’ Sunny could be heard saying in Hindi, “Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 04:04 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

After Sunny Deol, Karan Johar LASHES out at paparazzi amid Dharmendra’s health scare: 'We are a doomed race'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of the Deol family following Sunny Deol’s recent outburst at the media. The veteran director emphasized the importance of respecting an artist’s privacy and emotions, especially during sensitive times. On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories to share a note addressing the ongoing invasion of privacy faced by the Deol family. He expressed concern over the emotional stress they were going through and urged people to respond with empathy and kindness during this difficult period.

His note read, “When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race… PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much… see its hearbreaking to a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed SO massively to our cinema… this is not coverage it’s DISRESPECT!”

image-3

Karan’s message came shortly after veteran actor Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, was seen losing his temper at photographers gathered outside his residence. In the video that has surfaced online, an ‘irate’ Sunny could be heard saying in Hindi, “Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain... Ch******n ki taranh video liye jaa rahe ho.. Sharam nahi aati (You all should be ashamed of yourselves… You have parents and children at home too… Yet you’re filming videos like idiots. Don’t you feel any shame?)

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on November 12. After his release, Sunny Deol’s team shared a statement confirming that the veteran actor would continue his treatment at home. The statement also requested the public and media to respect the family’s privacy during this period.

In a statement, Sunny Deol’s team said, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

READ | Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna, calls her by THIS nickname at The Girlfriend success bash

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs S
This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...
Bhutan has the most expensive visa in the world due to SDF
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE