After Sunny Deol, Karan Johar LASHES out at paparazzi amid Dharmendra’s health scare: 'We are a doomed race'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of the Deol family following Sunny Deol’s recent outburst at the media. The veteran director emphasized the importance of respecting an artist’s privacy and emotions, especially during sensitive times. On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories to share a note addressing the ongoing invasion of privacy faced by the Deol family. He expressed concern over the emotional stress they were going through and urged people to respond with empathy and kindness during this difficult period.

His note read, “When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race… PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much… see its hearbreaking to a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed SO massively to our cinema… this is not coverage it’s DISRESPECT!”

Karan’s message came shortly after veteran actor Dharmendra’s son, Sunny Deol, was seen losing his temper at photographers gathered outside his residence. In the video that has surfaced online, an ‘irate’ Sunny could be heard saying in Hindi, “Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain... Ch******n ki taranh video liye jaa rahe ho.. Sharam nahi aati (You all should be ashamed of yourselves… You have parents and children at home too… Yet you’re filming videos like idiots. Don’t you feel any shame?)

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on November 12. After his release, Sunny Deol’s team shared a statement confirming that the veteran actor would continue his treatment at home. The statement also requested the public and media to respect the family’s privacy during this period.

In a statement, Sunny Deol’s team said, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

