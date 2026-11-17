Esha Deol is now Esha Dharmendra Deol. The actress will be seen under this new name in her upcoming movie, Pratap. Esha became emotional and overwhelmed while speaking about her decision.

Actress Esha Deol got a little emotional seeing her name as Esha Dharmendra Deol on the poster of her upcoming drama, Pratap. In her latest social media post on Monday, Esha revealed that this would be her first movie with her name next to her father's.

Remembering her late father, she wrote on her official handle, "My first film as Esha Dharmendra Deol. To see Papa's name next to mine on a film poster for the first time feels deeply emotional, personal & overwhelming. With Papa's blessings, here I am. (sic)" Esha expressed her gratitude for all the love she has received from the viewers over the years.

Here's Esha Deol's post

"24 years in the film industry & counting...Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started. All I can say is Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you've given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give my family and me," she went on to add.

Watch Esha Deol and Amit Sadh on Pratap

During the trailer launch event of Pratap in October, Esha said she believes her late father, Dharmendra, was a perfect husband. The Dhoom actress was asked, "How is a perfect husband according to you, and is there any actor in Bollywood whom you consider as a perfect husband?"

Esha replied that she has only seen Dharmendra as a father and as a husband in Bollywood. "So I will say Mr. Dharam ji", she said. Speaking about the importance of family, she went on to add, "In life, the family that we have, that I believe is God-given, our parents, our children. We choose our husbands ourselves, or our parents choose them for us if they are arranged, but they become a family. So I believe that whatever ups and downs there are in life, it is important to support each other." Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.